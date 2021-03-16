Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 29, 2021

Guest starring is Marcuis Harris as Miles Browne, Jasmine Vega as Maya Flores, Michael Hsu Rosen as Leo Chen, and Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke.

Mar. 16, 2021  
Claire is blindsided when her absentee father shows up at her door. Meanwhile, Shaun feels disconnected from Lea, causing tension in their relationship.

Guest starring is Marcuis Harris as Miles Browne, Jasmine Vega as Maya Flores, Michael Hsu Rosen as Leo Chen, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke and Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen.

"Spilled Milk" was written by Tracy Taylor and Jessica Grasi, and directed by Sarah Wayne Callies.

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.


