Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 28, 2022

pixeltracker

10:01-11:00 p.m. – THE GOOD DOCTOR: “Dry Spell” (512)

Mar. 24, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 28, 2022 Drs. Lim, Park and Wolke treat a woman with Valley fever and discover a secret she has been hiding FROM her fiancé. Meanwhile, Drs. Murphy, Allen and Andrews treat a 45-year-old virgin and help her make a big decision about her life.

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives. All while planning a wedding, season five sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.

Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here:



Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico

From This Author - TV Scoop