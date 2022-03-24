Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 28, 2022
10:01-11:00 p.m. – THE GOOD DOCTOR: “Dry Spell” (512)
Drs. Lim, Park and Wolke treat a woman with Valley fever and discover a secret she has been hiding FROM her fiancé. Meanwhile, Drs. Murphy, Allen and Andrews treat a 45-year-old virgin and help her make a big decision about her life.
Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives. All while planning a wedding, season five sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.
Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here:
Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives. All while planning a wedding, season five sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.
Watch a preview of the upcoming episode here: