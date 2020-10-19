Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

"Bill's Wedding" - Bill is getting married and Beverly and Jane have only 24 hours to plan it. Meanwhile, a fortune teller at the wedding reception could change the future for Adam, Erica and Barry's romantic life on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu."The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg."Bill's Wedding" was written by Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop, and directed by Christine Lakin.Guest starring is David Koechner as Bill Lewis, Cedric Yarbough as Vic, Carrie Wampler as Ren, Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz, Jessica St. Clair as Dolores, Stephnie Weir as Karen English, Erinn Hayes as Jane Bales, Aaron Coleman as Officiant and Joaquin Garay as Deli Guy.Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, Bill Callahan, David Guarascio and Annie Mebane are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.

