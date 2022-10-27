Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022
8:30-9:00 p.m. – THE GOLDBERGS: “Rhinestones and Roses” (1007)
The COUNTRY MUSIC craze has made its way to Jenkintown, and everyone is line dancing! In fear of becoming an old grandmother, Beverly takes to a country western bar to reclaim her youth. Meanwhile, Adam scores a new job, but his lack of time to spend with Pop-Pop results in some comically disastrous outcomes.
"Rhinestones and Roses" was written by David Guarascio and directed by Princess Monique.
"The Goldbergs" are back for a monumental 10th season celebrating everything we love about our favorite '80s household while also welcoming a new season of life. With everyone living back under the same roof and Beverly preparing for her new role as Grandsmotherer, there is more Goldbergs pandemonium than ever!
As this new chapter unfolds, THE GOLDBERGS continue to remind us that there is no bond greater than family, and there is nothing they can't handle with each other's support.
