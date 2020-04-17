Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE FLASH on THE CW - Tuesday, April 28, 2020

HUGE CHANGES AHEAD FOR BARRY AND IRIS - After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton). Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) makes a bold move. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#617). Original airdate 4/28/2020.

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy CSI in the Central City Police department. He was adopted by his best friend, Iris West's (Candice Patton) father, Detective Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) after Barry's mother was murdered. Barry's life was forever changed the night the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a DARK MATTER lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with super-speed and making him the fastest man alive. But Barry wasn't the only person who was given extraordinary abilities that night. The DARK MATTER also created meta-humans, many of whom have wreaked havoc with their powers on Central City. Barry teamed up with his friends at S.T.A.R Labs, Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), and Dr. Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanaugh), to begin a journey as THE FLASH and protect the people of Central City from these powerful new threats.

After years of battling villains and repeatedly saving Central City, Barry and his wife Iris thought they could finally find time to enjoy being newlyweds, but their wedded bliss was interrupted by the appearance of their future daughter Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), who is a speedster known as XS, who has made a big mistake and needs her parents' help to get home. With Nora in the picture, Barry and Iris' lives are flipped upside down and, while Nora idolizes Barry and his legacy as The Flash, she carries with her a mysterious grudge towards Iris. Team Flash rallies to find a way to help Nora return to her time, only to discover her presence has altered THE TIMELINE and brought the early arrival of the most ruthless, vicious, and relentless villain Team Flash has ever faced: Cicada (Chris Klein). They enlist the help of Sherloque Wells (a master detective from Earth-221) to aid in the search for Cicada, while Barry teaches a stuck Nora everything he knows about being a speedster and what it means to be a hero. Nora (as XS) assists Team Flash with the take-down of a surge of new "meta-humans," but her place on the team is threatened when it is revealed that she is in league with none other than one of The Flash's earliest arch-enemies, Eobard Thawne (The Reverse-Flash). Ultimately, Nora is innocent in the grand scheme of Thawne's plan and helps Team Flash realize a way to defeat both Cicada AND Thawne - yet, vanquishing their foes yields an agonizing loss as Nora erases herself from the timeline, leaving all of Team Flash devastated.

Reeling from the loss of Nora, Barry throws himself into work, defeating a record number of metas over the summer, while the rest of Team Flash deals with changes of their own - Cisco, having taken the meta-human cure, is no longer Vibe, Joe is now Captain of CCPD, D.A. Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet) is now considering leaving the district attorney's office, and Ralph Dibny is now searching for a missing heiress named Sue Dearbon. But all of that is put on hold when Dr. Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy), intent on curing death, is overtaken by his own desperation and ambition giving birth to a new villain... Bloodwork.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop