Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, March 2, 2022

9:00-9:31 p.m. – THE CONNERS: “Triggered” (414)

Feb. 24, 2022  
This special edition of "The Conners" continues the show's legacy of handling difficult subjects when THE FAMILY is locked down in their home due to a shooting incident in the neighborhood.

The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family-Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.-grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all-the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns-with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.

Watch a promo FROM the upcoming season here:



