Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Chuck's new purchase of a boat creates a rift between Dan and his longtime friend. Meanwhile, Darlene hires her first assistant at Wellman's Plastics but soon realizes she is anything but helpful, leading Darlene to question her decision. Elsewhere, Jackie is laser-focused on her dream of being a contestant on "JEOPARDY!" and believes the late, great Alex Trebek wants her to go all the way.

Guest starring is James Pickens Jr. as Chuck, Alexandra Billings as Robin and Emily Pendergast as Assistant Lisa.

"Who Are Bosses, Boats and Eckhart Tolle" was written by Eric Montolfo-Bura and directed by Lynda Tarryk.