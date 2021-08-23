Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Sunday, September 12, 2021

Ken "The Professor" Jennings returns as The Chaser in this race-against-the-clock quiz show. Do three new players beat the chaser or get caught? (TV-PG)

"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.