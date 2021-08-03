Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CELEBRITY DATING GAME on ABC - Monday, August 16, 2021

"Blossom" and "Brotherly Love" star Joey Lawrence enjoys good music and dancing on the first date. Joey asks the contestants what their ideal first date entails while Michael Bolton performs a hilarious version of "How Can We Be Lovers."Meanwhile, "black-ish" actor Marcus Scribner challenges contestants to pretend they are on a reality television show and act out a confessional about how the date is going so far. Michael Bolton sings "Time, Love and Tenderness" to help the women identify Marcus. (TV-14, DL)Hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and multiple GRAMMY®-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, "The Celebrity Dating Game" offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love.Offering the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there's a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton.