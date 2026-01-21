HAIRSPRAY, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE And More Set for Cape Playhouse Ser for 2026 Season

The summer lineup will feature five musical theater productions under Artistic Director Eric Rosen.
The Cape Playhouse will present its 2026 summer season from June 3 through September 19 at the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, Massachusetts. The season, unveiled by Artistic Director Eric Rosen, will include five musical theater productions as the organization approaches its centennial in 2027.
Founded in 1927, The Cape Playhouse is the longest continuously operating summer theater in the United States. The 2026 season will mark the theater’s 99th year and will represent its largest summer lineup to date.
“This summer, we can't wait to greet over 50,000 audience members with a season of joy and celebration in the way that only great musical theater can create,” Rosen said.
Directed by Kenneth Ferrone
June 3–June 20
Nat Zegree returns to The Cape Playhouse following sold-out appearances in Million Dollar Quartet and The History of Rock ‘n Roll. Mozart to Pop Chart is a theatrical concert exploring the musical traditions that shape contemporary music, performed by Zegree alongside a cast of Broadway singers and musicians.
Music by Stephen Sondheim
Book by James Lapine
Directed by Eric Rosen
Choreographed by Betty Weinberger
June 24–July 11
Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods will receive its Playhouse premiere. The musical intertwines classic fairy tales into a larger story exploring responsibility, consequence, and community. This marks the first time the work has been produced at The Cape Playhouse.
This production of Into the Woods is licensed by Music Theatre International.
Music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan
Based on the film by John Waters
Directed by Meredith McDonough
Choreographed by Felicity Stiverson
July 15–August 8
Set in early 1960s Baltimore, Hairspray follows teenager Tracy Turnblad as she pursues her dream of dancing on television while challenging social norms along the way. The musical won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
This production of Hairspray is licensed by Music Theatre International.
Music by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin
Book by Tina Fey
Directed and Choreographed by Al Blackstone
August 12–August 29
Based on Tina Fey’s 2004 film, Mean Girls follows Cady Heron as she navigates the social hierarchy of an American high school. The musical adaptation premiered on Broadway in 2018 and continues to be produced internationally.
This production of Mean Girls is licensed by Music Theatre International.
Book by Rachel Sheinkin
Music by William Finn
Directed by Claybourne Elder
September 2–September 19
The Tony Award–winning musical comedy centers on six adolescents competing in a spelling bee while confronting personal hopes, fears, and ambitions. Audience participation is a signature element of the production.
This production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is licensed by Music Theatre International.
