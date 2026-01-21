LEGALLY BLONDE Prequel Series ELLE Sets Summer Premiere

Elle, the highly anticipated Legally Blonde prequel series from Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios, will premiere on Prime Video on July 1. A second season of the series is already on the way.

In Season One, Elle follows Elle Woods (played by Lexi Minetree) during her high school years, as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.

Stage and film director Jason Moore, who helmed Broadway's Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, and the first Pitch Perfect movie, directed the first two episodes of Season One, and also serves as an executive producer.

Watch Reese Witherspoon break the news to the cast in the video.

“Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with,” said Reese Witherspoon.

“Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career. I think our series’ themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike. Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle's high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can’t wait to share Season One with the world and start rolling cameras on Season Two!”

The Season One cast includes Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, alongside Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker. Recurring cast members include Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek.

Created by Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure), Elle is co-showrun and executive produced by Kittrell and Caroline Dries. Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Marc Platt and Amanda Brown also serve as executive producers.

The original 2001 film received much praise upon its initial release and has become a fan-favorite in the years since. The movie spawned a sequel, also starring Witherspoon, and a Broadway musical. Debuting in 2007, the musical starred Laura Bell Bundy and Christian Borle, and received seven Tony nominations.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video