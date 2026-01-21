Guy Fieri’s TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS Returning with Season 7 This March

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions will return with its seventh season premiere on Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and stream the following day on HBO Max and discovery+.

This season, top-seeded chefs in every division will be food world icons, four of the most powerful opponents to ever compete on the series, but their identities will remain a secret until the moment they enter the arena. Every battle will be head-to-head; every spin of the randomizer will keep competitors on their toes and viewers on the edge of their seats, and every dish is make-or-break.

After eight weeks and 31 grueling head-to-head battles, one talented chef will win it all and be crowned champion, taking home the coveted Tournament of Champions belt and a $150,000 cash prize.

Because there are more incredible chefs than spots left in the bracket, Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers, will return on Sunday, February 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT where 16 chefs will fight for the final eight positions in the main Tournament of Champions bracket across a series of head-to-head battles.

Before they enter the main arena and the culinary clashes begin, Fieri, Justin Warner and season III winner Tiffani Faison will preview all the twists and spins of the Randomizer, and reveal the details of this year’s bracket in Tournament of Champions VII: The Bracket Reveal on Sunday, February 22 at 10pm ET/PT.

“Year after year, chefs up their gameplay and strategy, so we need to constantly raise the stakes to keep the competition next level,” said Fieri. “This year, we put four industry icons in the top seed, immediately putting targets on their backs for the win-hungry competitors. And that alone is the secret ingredient for the most epic season yet.”

This season’s competing chefs include Adam Greenberg, Adam Sobel, Britt Rescigno, Bryan Voltaggio, Carlos Anthony, Claudette Zepeda, Dale Talde, David Viana, Jet Tila, Joe Sasto, Jonathon Sawyer, Kaleena Bliss, Karen Akunowicz, Kevin Lee, Lee Anne Wong, Marcel Vigneron, Nini Nguyen, Sara Bradley, Shirley Chung, and Tobias Dorzon. Plus, four surprise culinary icons and eight additional winners from the qualifier tournament.

Tiffani Faison joins Justin Warner as TOC sideline reporter to deliver real-time play-by-play as the action unfolds in front of a live audience. Hunter Fieri follows the action backstage, interviewing the winning chefs for their reactions to the competition, while Simon Majumdar continues his role as Judges’ Correspondent, getting the judges’ takes on why a dish won or lost.

Season VI winner Antonia Lofaso, double winner of Season II and V Maneet Chauhan, Season IV champion Mei Lin, and inaugural TOC champion Brooke Williamson will join celebrated judges Alex Guarnaschelli, Cat Cora, Curtis Stone, David Chang, Dominique Crenn, Geoffrey Zakarian, Hubert Keller, Judy Joo, Ken Oringer, Marcus Samuelsson, Michelle Bernstein, Nancy Silverton, Rocco DiSpirito, Scott Conant, and Susan Feniger.

The final battle on Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT will determine the brand-new winner who will join the elite group of TOC champions. Tournament of Champions VII is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment for Food Network.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.