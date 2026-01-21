DREAMING WHILST BLACK Season 2 Coming to Paramount+ in February

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dreaming Whilst Black, the Showtime dramedy series created and led by Adjani Salmon, will return with a second series on February 20 and will stream weekly on Paramount+. It will air on Fridays at 9 pm PT on Showtime.

The series follows Kwabena (Salmon), a driven Black British filmmaker determined to make work that matters, without selling himself out in the process. In Season 2, Kwabena is finally on the BRINK of his first major directing opportunity when he’s offered the chance to helm a radical, “color-blind” historical drama.

When the opportunity to direct “Sin and Subterfuge” comes his way, Kwabena thinks his dreams have come true. However, things aren’t quite as they seem, and he realizes how difficult it is to create something with integrity as he peers behind the curtain of a so-called “progressive” industry.

In addition to Salmon, the cast also includes Dani Moseley (“Amy”), Demmy Ladipo (“Maurice”), Rachel Adedeji (“Funmi”), Babirye Bukilwa (“Vanessa”), Roger Griffiths (“Uncle Claude”), Jo Martin (“Grace”), Martina Laird (“Aunt Polly”), and Kemi Adekoya (“Aunty Lola”).

Season 1 of the series received BAFTA TV nominations for Scripted Comedy and Male Performance in a Comedy Programme, an NAACP nomination for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television), and Film INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS nominations for Best New Scripted Series and Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series.

Watch the Season 2 trailer below:

Photo Credit: BBC/Big Deal Films/Gary Moyes/Paramount+