Review: THE OUTSIDERS at Orpheum Theatre Memphis

Memphis may be expecting a snowstorm but The Outsiders: A New Musical is heating things up at the Orpheum!

Based on the 1967 novel (the author was just 16 when she wrote it), and later a hit film adaptation, The Outsiders is a coming-of-age musical about "discovering who you are and what you want your future to be" (I interviewed a friend of mine who is an Oklahoma native, and asked her to describe what the story means to her) Most of us has read the book or watched the film or both so you probably are familiar with the story.

The musical opens with "Tulsa 67", a number that establishes the setting and story (especially the relationship between rival gangs, the Greasers and the Socs or Socialites) and introduces us to 14 year old Ponyboy Curtis (portrayed by Nolan White). The story centers around Ponyboy, first introducing us to his brothers, Darrel (Travis Roy Rogers) and Sodapop (Corbin Drew Ross) as well as his best friend Johnny Cade (Bonale Fambrini) and the boy he looks up to, Dallas Winston (Tyler Jordan Wesley) and brings the audience into the world of the Greasers and the Socs. White's natural charisma and soothing tones keep the audience firmly hooked to the story, as he is the story's narrator. I won't say the songs are particularly catchy (far too many ballads for my taste) but Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman's cheoreography, especially the fight choreography, is what made the show in my opinion. Combined with the powerful voices of the cast and special effects elements (the major show-stopping number is actually a fight scene in the rain but it was executed beautifully and was the first time we didn't need powerful belts or a soft ballad to get the message across). Jeremy Chernick and Lillis Meeh's special effects design also included the boys kicking up "dirt" on the stage and a powerful use of cars on the stage.

As we get to know Ponyboy, we see (and hear) about his hopes and dreams and his great expectations (you'll snicker at that one after you see the show). He is drawn to the Queen of the Socs, Cherry (Emma Hearn) who becomes a kindred spirit in Ponyboy's eyes but ultimately draws a target onto his own back and he is later attacked by the Socs and nearly killed. Johnny comes to his rescue but the boys are left with tragic circumstances and are forced to flee. Brian Macdevitt's stunning lightning design and Tatiana Kahvegian's scenography helped move the story along and kept the audience locked in 60's Tulsa.

The show reminded me of West Side Story, minus the passionate love story, or Stand by Me, with more violence. Particular musical numbers stand out (Ponyboy's "Great Expectations" is one of my favorites, as well as Darrel's "Runs in the Family", "Run Brother Run" and "Stay Gold" are personal favorites)

The story is lackluster but the impeccable fight choreography and the cast's powerful musical moments make it an enjoyable evening at the theatre. Fambrini's and White's performance of "Stay Gold" in particular is worth the ticket price.

The Outsiders premiered at The La Jolla Playhoue in February 2023, and transferred to Broadway not long after. In 2024, it was nominated for twelve Tony Awards, winning four, including Best Musical Direction of a Musical. In 2024, a National Tour was announced, beginning, where else, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

All in all, you should brave the cold and witness The Outsiders: A New Musical for yourself. As Oklahoma natives say, Stay Gold!

