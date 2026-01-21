Video: Silversun Pickups Perform 'Party In My Tummy' in Sneak Peek From YO GABBA GABBALAND! Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the second season of the kids and family series “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” set to premiere globally on Friday, January 30. In the clip, rock group Silversun Pickups leads a rendition of the fan-favorite song “Party In My Tummy."

Inspired by the original “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” the new ten-episode season is led by rising star Kamryn Smith as Kammy Kam and features the original performers: Brobee (Amos Watene), Foofa (Emma Penrose), Muno (Adam Deibert), Toodee (Erin Pearce) and Plex (Christian Jacobs).

Season two brings this group together with a new roster of musical guests to create dynamic performances and original songs to help kids and families uncover life lessons through music, movement and joyful discovery.

The ‘Super Music Friends' and special guests feature an all-star mix of acclaimed and Grammy-winning artists, including Santigold, Ziggy Marley, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Yola, Still Woozy, Silversun Pickups, Chicano Batman, The Aquabats! and Hemlocke Springs.

Viewers will also hear fresh jingles from Freedom Fry, Turnpike Troubadours, Ginger Root, CHVRCHES, KING Tuff, Mates of State, Hatchie, Sylvan Esso and Chai. In addition, the new season features returning fan favorites and new guest stars including Billy Eichner (“Bros”), Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”), David Arquette (“Scream”), Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”), Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”) and more.

Created by Emmy Award-nominated Scott Schultz and Christian Jacobs (co-creators of “Yo Gabba Gabba!”), “Yo Gabba GabbaLand” is produced in partnership and collaboration with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC, co-owners of the brand. Schultz and Jacobs also serve as executive producers for Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, alongside Stephanie Betts and Josh Scherba for WildBrain. Season one of “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” was recently nominated for a 2026 Children’s & Family Emmy Award.

Photo Credit: Apple