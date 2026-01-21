Video: Gabriel Basso Returns in Action-Packed Trailer for THE NIGHT AGENT Season 3

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has debuted a new action-packed trailer for Season 3 of The Night Agent, the thriller series starring Gabriel Basso. The new season is set to premiere on the streamer February 19, 2026.

Coming off the events of Season Two, Night Agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, putting him on a COLLISION COURSE with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees and get them both killed in the process.

The show stars Basso, Louis Herthum, Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson, David Lyons, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Jennifer Morrison, Albert Jones, Ward Horton, and Genesis Rodriguez. Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, Shawn Ryan serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

Photo Credit: Netflix