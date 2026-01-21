KATSEYE, Addison Rae & More to Perform in 'Best New Artist' Segment at 2026 GRAMMYS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Current Grammy Award nominees Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías will perform in a special Best New Artist segment at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Music’s Biggest Night will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Prior to the Telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony® will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.Grammy.com. Sabrina Carpenter has also been confirmed to perform and additional artists will be announced in the coming days.

Addison Rae is nominated for the first time this year in the Best New Artist category, backed by the success of her debut album Addison. Alex Warren is also a first-time nominee this year, earning a Best New Artist nomination propelled by the success of his album You’ll Be Alright, Kid and record breaking hit “Ordinary.”

First-time Grammy nominees KATSEYE are up for two Grammy Awards this year: Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Gabriela”). First-time Grammy nominee Lola Young is also up for two Grammy Awards this year: Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance (“Messy”).

Olivia Dean is a first-time nominee this year as well, earning a Best New Artist nomination driven by the success of her acclaimed album The Art Of Loving and multiple charting singles, including “Man I Need.”

First-time nominee SOMBR is also up for Best New Artist this year, fueled by the success of his debut album I Barely Know Her. Rounding out the category, The Marías join this year’s Best New Artist nominees following the success of their chart-topping single “Back To Me.”

Grammy winner Leon Thomas is up for six Grammy Awards this year: Album Of The Year (MUTT), Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance (“MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“VIBES DON’T LIE”), Best R&B Song (“YES IT IS”), and Best R&B Album (MUTT).

Notable nominees for the 2026 Grammys include Barbra Streisand, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Lady Gaga, and more. Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, Death Becomes Her, and more were nominated in the Best Musical Theatre Album category. Check out the full list of nominations here.

KATSEYE Photo Credit: Julian Song