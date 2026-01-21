Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas Musical Comedy POWER BALLAD to Premiere at Dublin Film Festival

Power Ballad, the new musical comedy starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, will hold its world premiere this spring at the Dublin International Film Festival, ahead of its forthcoming theatrical release.

The world premiere screening will serve as the closing to the festival, taking place on March 1 at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. Both Rudd and Jonas will be in attendance. Tickets for the screening and more information is available here.

Power Ballad tells the story of a past-his-prime wedding singer (Rudd), who crosses paths with fading boyband star Danny (Jonas). After striking up an unlikely friendship, the duo returns to their respective worlds, where they discover the significant impact of this chance meeting on their lives.

The movie is directed by John Carney (of Once and Sing Street fame), who co-wrote the screenplay with Peter McDonald, who also stars. The cast also includes Havana Rose Liu, Marcella Plunket, and Jack Reynor. Lionsgate will release the film theatrically on June 5.

Rudd's recent credits include Season 3 of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, Death of a Unicorn, and Anaconda. Onstage, he appeared in the Broadway productions of The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Twelfth Night, Three Days of Rain, and Grace.

Jonas began his career on stage at the age of eight, booking his first gig as Tiny Tim in an off-Broadway production of A Christmas Carol in 2000 at The Madison Square Garden. He went on to perform in theatrical productions of Annie Get Your Gun (2001), Beauty and the Beast (2002), Les Misérables (2003), The Sound of Music (2003), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (2012), The Last Five Years (2025), and more.

Photo Credit: David Cleary/Lionsgate