BLOOD/LOVE Unveils Full Cast For Off-Broadway Run At Theater 555

The new original musical BLOOD/LOVE will begin its off-Broadway run this spring at Theater 555, with the full cast now announced. The production will begin performances on Friday, February 13, 2026, and is scheduled to open on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Written by Carey Renee Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro, BLOOD/LOVE is directed by Hunter Bird. Sharpe will also star in the leading role of Valerie Bloodlove. The creative team includes choreography by Jonathan Platero and Oksana Platero, with additional choreography by Natalie Malotke, music supervision by Matt Hinkley, and music direction by Ben Covello.

The cast will include Carey Renee Sharpe, Christopher M. Ramirez, Brooke Simpson, Zephaniah Wages, Andrew Avila, Malik Bilbrew, Nya, Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Erika Zade, Tre’ Booker, Kailin Brown, Victoria Byrd, Coleman Cummings, Marcquet Hill, Ava Noble, Morgan Reilly, Aliya Rose, Taylor Marie Scott, and Jazz Washington. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The design team features set design by Emmy Award winner Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Alex and Juli Abene, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Tony Award winner Jessica Paz, projection design by 59 Studio, prop design by Lauren Page Russell, illusions and special effects by Skylar Fox and Daniel Weissglass, intimacy and fight direction by Alicia Rodis, and hair and makeup design by Veli “Vee” Sadiku. Emma Ramsay-Saxon will serve as production stage manager, with Rachel Kaplow and Kate Wellhofer as assistant stage managers. Casting is by Benton Whitley and Peter Dunn of Whitley Theatrical.

BLOOD/LOVE centers on Valerie Bloodlove, the world’s first vampire, who has ruled the night for a thousand years. Set within a nightclub called The Crimson, the musical follows her search for meaning beyond immortality when she encounters a mortal with secrets of his own.

Performances will take place at Theater 555, located at 555 West 42nd Street, between 10th and 11th Avenues.