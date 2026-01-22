Photos: SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA in Rehearsal at Geffen Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Geffen Playhouse has released rehearsal photos from its world premiere production of SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA, written by Beth Hyland and directed by Tony Award-nominee Jo Bonney. SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA is one of three world premiere productions featured in the Geffen Playhouse 2025/2026 season lineup. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Midori Francis (The Sex Lives of College Girls, Dash & Lily) as Sally; Marianna Gailus (Vanya, Patriots) as Sylvia; Noah Keyishian (Franklinland, Here There Are Blueberries) as Theo; and Cillian O’Sullivan (In From the Cold, Daredevil: Born Again) as Ted.

Previews for SYLVIA SYLVIA SYLVIA begin Wednesday, February 4, 2025, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, February 12, 2025.

Sally, a once-celebrated novelist grappling with writer's block and overshadowed by her husband Theo’s rising literary fame, seeks solace and inspiration in the iconic Boston apartment once inhabited by Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes. But when eerie encounters begin to blur the line between inspiration and madness, Sally is forced to question what’s real, what’s imagined, and what her art may truly cost her. A darkly funny, gripping world premiere from rising playwright Beth Hyland, this tragicomic thriller explores creativity, obsession, and our ghosts that refuse to be ignored.