Andrew Sellon to Lead RICHARD III at Nimbus Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Curtain will present a new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s RICHARD III, starring stage and screen actor Andrew Sellon in the title role. The production will be directed and adapted by Producing Artistic Director Sean Hagerty and will run this March at the Nimbus Arts Center.

Sellon is known to television audiences for his recurring role as Mr. Penn and his alter egos, The Ventriloquist and Scarface, on FOX’s Gotham. His film and television credits also include Begin Again, The Smurfs, The Blacklist, Divorce, The Good Fight, and Halston. In 2025, he appeared in the short dystopian drama Anthropocene, scheduled for release in 2026, and he is a series regular in Perspective, a 360-degree virtual reality series available on CircuitCinema.org. His recent stage work includes starring as Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express at The Old Globe in San Diego, as well as roles with The Curtain, New York Classical Theatre, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, and Vermont Stage, among others.

As previously announced, RICHARD III will begin performances on Thursday, March 5, at Nimbus Arts Center, located at 329 Warren Street in downtown Jersey City. The official opening is scheduled for Sunday, March 8, with the strictly limited engagement running through Sunday, March 29, 2026. Performances will take place Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m.

First premiered in 1592, Richard III follows the rise and fall of England’s infamous monarch, tracing his calculated pursuit of power and the consequences of his actions. The Curtain’s production will present a newly adapted version of the play.

Tickets are priced at $40 for Thursday and Sunday performances and $55 for Friday and Saturday performances and are available through TheCurtain.org. Complete casting and creative team details will be announced at a later date.

The production is supported by public funds from the Jersey City Arts & Culture Trust Fund.