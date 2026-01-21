Photos: First Look at Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, & More in BEEF Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Netflix and A24's critically acclaimed series Beef is returning with a new cast and a new "beef," led by Oscar Issac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny. Check out first-look photos from the highly anticipated second installment, coming to Netflix on April 16.

A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.

The new series kicks off with a Gen-Z couple who witness an alarming fight between their Millennial boss and his wife. Newly-engaged Ashley Miller (Cailee) and Austin Davis (Charles), both lower-level staff at a country club, soon become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their General Manager, Joshua Martín (Oscar), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Carey).

Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club's billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang-Ho).

Created, showrun, and executive produced by Lee Sung Jin, the eight-episode second season also stars William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover, and BM. Jake Schreier, Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny serve as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Netflix