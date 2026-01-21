Steven Soderbergh’s THE CHRISTOPHERS, Starring Ian McKellen, Sets Theatrical Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Steven Soderbergh’s The Christophers, starring Tony Award-winning performer Ian McKellen, will be released this year in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, April 10 followed by a nationwide rollout via NEON. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The script comes from Men in Black writer Ed Solomon and stars Michaela Coel and McKellen, along with Jessica Gunning and James Corden. The Christophers follows the estranged relatives (Gunning, Corden) of a famous artist (McKellen) who enlist the help of a struggling artist (Coel) to steal and complete the artist’s unfinished works.

Julian Sklar (Ian McKellen) was once a star of London’s 1960’s and 70’s pop art explosion, but he hasn’t painted in decades and has been broke for years. His two estranged children (James Corden, Jessica Gunning), desperate for an inheritance, hire Lori, an art restorer and former forger (Michaela Coel), to pose as a prospective assistant to access 8 unfinished canvases Julian has buried deep in storage. She plans to complete them, then return them to storage, where they are to be “discovered” upon Julian’s death.

Photo Credit: NEON