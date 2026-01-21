Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson to Headline Count Basie Center's Centennial Gala

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Josh Groban and special guest Jennifer Hudson will headline the Count Basie Center's Centennial Gala on Saturday, June 13. Tickets go on sale 10am this Friday, January 23.

The Centennial Gala comes as the Count Basie Center celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026, and will honor Basie Center Chairperson Jeremy Grunin, as well as celebrate the 10th anniversary of the organization's student productions programs, as well as the decade anniversary of the Calpulli Mexican Dance Community's presence at the nonprofit.

Another gala celebration, surrounding the Basie Center's sold-out "Roast Of New Jersey" comedy concert, is slated for Saturday, January 28. Pre-show dinner and prime ticket packages remain and are on sale now.

Gala sponsorship packages, featuring pre- and post-show parties and prime seating, are available now at https://thebasie.org/summer-gala-2026/.

Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban headlines the Count Basie Center Centennial Gale with special guest - Grammy, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winning artist, actor, producer, and host Jennifer Hudson. This special occasion offers a rare opportunity to experience two of the most powerful and acclaimed voices sharing one stage for an unforgettable evening of soaring vocals and beloved hits.

On announcing their shows together, Groban shared, "Performing live has always been one of the greatest joys of my life, and getting to share these nights with Jennifer, someone I admire so deeply, makes it all the more special. These shows are going to be emotional, celebratory, and full of surprises. I can't wait to see everyone this summer."

The announcement follows an exciting year for Groban. In May, he reflected on an incredible body of work, sharing Gems, followed by its Deluxe Edition in June. Encompassing over two decades of definitive ballads, Gems traces Groban's impact on popular culture throughout his illustrious career. That same month, Groban lit up the Las Vegas Strip with a sold-out, exclusive five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, featuring his hits-focused production, Josh Groban: Gems - Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement. In September, he performed back-to-back sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl, taking audiences on a captivating journey through songs from his illustrious career with the accompaniment of Thomas Wilkins and the LA Philharmonic.

Most recently, in November, he released Hidden Gems via Reprise Records - a carefully curated collection of fan-favorite rarities, deep cuts, and previously unavailable tracks, including a new song "The Constant" (co-written with Pasek & Paul and produced by Dan Romer). Less than a week after the album's release, Groban announced his 2026 GEMS World Tour, his first global tour in a decade.

Jennifer Hudson is a Grammy, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winning artist and entertainment icon. Hudson's nationally syndicated talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show," is the recipient of thirteen Daytime Emmy Award nominations and two People's Choice Awards nominations. The show, which continually features an impressive lineup of guests, earned her the AAFCA We See You Award, GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award, and multiple NAACP Image Awards for Best Talk Show Host and Outstanding Talk Series. Last October, Hudson released her Grammy Nominated first holiday album, The Gift of Love, which features genre-defying, world-class collaborations on classics and original songs.