Jazz Artist Niia to Play the 'V Tour' in Support of Recent Album

Los Angeles-based jazz vocalist/pianist Niia has announced the V Tour, which kicks off on Wednesday, February 18, at Songbyrd in DC, and includes stops in Boston, Philadelphia, and Portland, following the previously announced Blue Note shows in NYC and LA.

Backed by a band, Niia and music director Dennis Hamm (Thundercat) are curating special sets featuring surprise medleys and music from her new album, V (released October 10 via Candid Records). For tickets and more information, visit here.

Co-produced by Spencer Zahn (Dawn Richard, Empress Of) and Lawrence Rothman (Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Kali Uchis), V is Niia's new jazz record. As a classically trained musician who grew up watching Italian cinema, “I pulled from the harmonic language of jazz pianists like Bill Evans and from the psychological atmosphere of film scores,” explains Niia. Listen to the album and check out tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

Feb 18 - Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd

Feb 19 - Boston - Regattabar

Feb 21 - Philadelphia - World Cafe

Feb 23 - NYC - Blue Note

Feb 27 - Portland - Jack London Revue

Mar 1 - Los Angeles - Blue Note

ABOUT NIIA

Niia Bertino is a classically trained pianist and vocalist rooted in jazz. Her past work has received praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Guardian, Interview Mag, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Photo Credit: Szilveszter Mako