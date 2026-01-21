Video: Sarah Silverman Looks Back on Early Theater Experiences on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS





Sarah Silverman is currently making her Broadway debut in All Out: Comedy About Ambition, the new play from Simon Rich. However, before making a career as a stand-up comedian, she was a theater kid through and through.

"I loved musical theater," Silverman told Seth Meyers during a recent visit on Late Night. Growing up in New Hampshire, she would travel to New York for summer stock and to attend performances of Broadway shows.

"I was 15 and I'd paint the stage and do odd jobs and stuff," she said of her summer stock days, recalling that she would stay with performers during her visits. "I got to see Les Miz because my friend passed out the playbill. And I was on the subway going to where I was staying when midnight struck, and I was just swooning."

Watch the full interview with Silverman, who talks about All Out and shares her thoughts about her character featured on the poster. The current cast of the show also includes Jason Mantzoukas, Craig Robinson, and Heidi Gardner,

All Out: Comedy About Ambition is by Simon Rich and features direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, with original music performed by Grammy-nominated soul-pop band Lawrence. Now in performances at the Nederlander Theatre, All Out will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks.

The final cast will be Nicholas Braun, Ashley Park, Ray Romano, and Jenny Slate, who will perform from February 17 to March 8.

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s runaway hit, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general.