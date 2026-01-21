FX’s THE BEAUTY Releasing Companion Video Podcast Feat. Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, & More

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alongside the premiere of the new series from executive producer Ryan Murphy, FX’s The Beauty will release a companion video podcast on Hulu, featuring Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and more as guests.

FX’s The Beauty Official Podcast, hosted by Evan Ross Katz, will feature 11 episodes and release a new episode at the same time that each episode of The Beauty premieres, including the first three episodes of both the show and podcast on Jan. 21, which drops at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX and Hulu.

The podcast goes behind-the-scenes to discuss the most jaw-dropping moments with the cast, including Ramos, Pope, Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Rebecca Hall, Bella Hadid, Isabella Rossellini, Meghan Trainor, Jessica Alexander, and Ari Graynor. It will be available on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., Disney+ internationally, YouTube, with the audio-only version available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The series follows FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall), who discover a new injection that makes people physically perfect, but with devastating consequences. As they dive further into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that leads to gruesome side effects, along with its billionaire investor, "The Corporation, played by Ashton Kutcher, and his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Anthony Ramos).

As the epidemic spreads, “Jeremy” (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity.

Guest stars include Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jaquel Spivey, Jessica Alexander, Jon Jon Briones, John Carroll Lynch, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Created and written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson, FX’s The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin and Jeremy Haun. It is based on the comic book series written by Haun and Jason A. Hurley, who serves as a consultant. The Beauty is produced by 20th Television.

Photo Credit: Philippe Antonello/FX