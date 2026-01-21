BOOTS Star Max Parker Cast as Heimdall in Prime Video’s GOD OF WAR Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Max Parker is set to play Heimdall in Prime Video’s God of War from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, joining previously announced cast member Ryan Hurst as Kratos.

In the series, Heimdall serves as The Watchman of Asgard, and one of the sons of Odin. He is also a god in his own right with the special ability to anticipate what’s about to happen at any moment. Feeling unappreciated by his father and underestimated by the rest of the family, Heimdall is constantly looking for ways to improve his position in the hierarchy and increase his stature and power.

God of War follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

Based on PlayStation’s ancient mythology-themed video game, the series has received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver, and casting has begun.

Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has signed on to direct the first two episodes of God of War. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

Parker is best known for his breakout portrayal of Sergeant Sullivan in

Netflix’s military drama Boots, going on to receive the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign for his performance. Additional onscreen credits include Vampire Academy, Emmerdale, and Doctor Who.

Photo Credit: David Reiss