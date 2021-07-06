Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, July 12, 2021

Katie enlists two queens – “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” winners Shea Couleé and Monét X Change.

Jul. 6, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, July 12, 2021 After narrowing down her suitors to the remaining dirty dozen, KATIE hopes to find out who has the willpower to keep it clean with a new - and hard - challenge. While the guys in the house see if they can keep their promise, one lucky man opens up to KATIE with vows of his own in a ceremonious one-on-one date.

Katie then enlists two queens - "RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars" winners Shea Couleé and Monét X Change - to help find her a KING in a group date debate that is sure to bring some royal tension.

And later, a one-on-one date becomes a two-on-two, with a special double date featuring Bachelor Nation power couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and (her now fiancé) Jason Tartick. But do Kaitlyn and Jason's connection make KATIE question her own? (TV-14, DL)

"The Bachelorette" is a production of NEXT Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

