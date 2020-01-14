Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, January 20, 2020
"2403" - The "Champagne-gate" controversy continues to bubble and fizz as Hannah Ann and Kelsey attempt to try and bury the hatchet but only succeed in making matters worse. Meanwhile, Peter concentrates on having fun, going country line dancing with one smitten kitten, Victoria P., and Demi Burnett masterminds an "Extreme Pillow Fight Club" group date that sends feathers flying. However, Peter needs to confront his fear of falling for someone whose feelings aren't genuine early on and struggles with his rose decisions on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, JAN. 20 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Peter tries to forget all the drama from "Champagne-gate" in the company of Victoria P., an appealing, exhilarating woman. However, as the two enjoy country line dancing together, she tearfully opens up about her heartbreaking childhood. Will Peter find the personal drama off-putting or will it draw him closer to Victoria P.?
Special guest Demi Burnett surprises eight of the women with an early morning pillow fight. The bachelorettes, decked out in sexy sleepwear, get out all of their frustrations as they smack each other with fluffy pillows! Of course, no clash like this would be complete without Chris Harrison and iconic comic actor and Bachelor favorite Fred Willard offering the spirited blow-by-blow. New rivals emerge when one lady accuses the other of being a fake. Which will Peter believe?
But that is just the start of the main event, which occurs at a pool party with all the women. One bachelorette draws the ire of many of the ladies as a stunning revelation has Peter struggling with his feelings for the controversial woman. Should he trust his heart or what he hears from the other bachelorettes? Will he still give her the rose or send her home - and regret it?
The 19 remaining women are the following:
Alayah, 24, orthodontist assistant from San Antonio, TX
Alexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, IL
Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TX
Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN
Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TX
Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA
Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY
Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL
Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada
Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY
Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN
Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TX
Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV
Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL
Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY
Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA
Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
