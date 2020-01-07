Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, January 13, 2020

"2402" - Hold your breath! Peter and Hannah B. pick up where they left off, with a conversation full of unresolved feelings for one another. Will Peter invite Hannah to join the other women? Or will he continue on his new quest to find love? How will he face the nine women who were on the group date, anxiously awaiting his decision? Find out on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, JAN. 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The women who have left their everyday lives to pursue Peter's love might be in for a shocking twist. Will they believe him if he does decide that he is really ready to move on?

Kelsey has plans on popping a special bottle of champagne with Peter only to see her dream scheme blown up by one of the front runners, setting off a conflict that will be known in Bachelor lore as "Champagne-gate." Who will survive and get a rose and who gets swept away in the drama?

However, when eight fashionable bachelorettes strut their stuff on a star-studded runway as models in a fashion show for REVOLVE, the online fashion phenomenon, jealousy reigns supreme and the claws come out. Celebrity judges Carson Kressley, the original "Queer Eye" fashion expert, and television personality and legendary model Janice Dickinson decide who wore and walked it the best. The insecure runner-up has a complete meltdown, but will she have the last laugh? The evening ends with an explosive after-party, where rivals try to get the better of one another with Peter and more than one woman is left in tears.

The 22 remaining women are the following:Alayah, 24, orthodontist assistant from San Antonio, TXAlexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, ILCourtney, 26, a cosmetologist from Venice, FLDeandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TXHannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TNJasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TXKelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, ILKelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, IowaKiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GALauren, 26, a marketing executive from Glendale, CALexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NYMadison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, ALMykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, CanadaNatasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NYPayton, 23, a business development representative from Wellesley, MASarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TNSavannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TXShiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NVSydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, ALTammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NYVictoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VAVictoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA





Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.