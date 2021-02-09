Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, February 15, 2021

With hometowns on the horizon, Matt and the remaining women all take a serious look at their potential future together.

Feb. 9, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, February 15, 2021Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, February 15, 2021With hometowns on the horizon, Matt and the remaining women all take a serious look at their potential future together, resulting in more than a few difficult decisions. Former cast member Heather Martin isn't the only source of drama during this jam-packed week that includes two one-on-one dates, a group date, two rose ceremonies and a performance by GRAMMY®-nominated artist Aloe Blacc. DON'T BLINK or you may miss something on ABC's "The Bachelor." (TV-PG, DL)

After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for "The Bachelorette," Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor." Matt is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging LEGION of fans can't wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time during this historic season.

Monday's No. 1 broadcast program last season in Adults 18-49, "The Bachelor" is the original primetime romance reality series that dominates TV ratings and has become a pop-culture phenomenon.

Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu
Lauren Molina
Lauren Molina
Gerard Canonico
Gerard Canonico


Related Articles View More TV Stories
Photographer Lorenzo Agius Signed by SPANDY Films Photo

Photographer Lorenzo Agius Signed by SPANDY Films

SUPERNATURAL: THE FIFTEENTH AND FINAL SEASON On DVD May 25 Photo

SUPERNATURAL: THE FIFTEENTH AND FINAL SEASON On DVD May 25

Spectrum Originals Picks Up LONG SLOW EXHALE Photo

Spectrum Originals Picks Up LONG SLOW EXHALE

Alton Browns GOOD EATS Joins Discovery Plus Photo

Alton Brown's GOOD EATS Joins Discovery Plus


From This Author TV Scoop