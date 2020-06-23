Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR: THE GREATEST SEASONS â€“ EVER! on ABC - Monday, June 29, 2020
"JoJo Fletcher" - JoJo made up for her heartbreaking goodbye from Ben Higgins when a number of amazing men from her season fell hard and fast for her. She couldn't understand how Ben could fall in love with two people at the same time - until it happened to her. How JoJo handled this romantic challenge, along with the exploits of Chad and the emerging popularity of Wells as a Bachelor Nation favorite, made this one fun rollercoaster ride to find love on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!," MONDAY, JUNE 29 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Which man would capture JoJo's heart? Would it be Wells, the radio disc jockey from Nashville who got some special TLC from THE BACHELORETTE when he almost passed out during the firefighter group date? Chris Harrison will reminisce the unforgettable moment along with Wells and his now fiancée, Sarah Hyland, as well as his anxiety-inducing date when he finally summoned the courage to kiss JoJo for the very first time. Although JoJo sent Wells home, he has made his mark as the celebrated bartender on "Bachelor in Paradise."
Chad was another matter. He was able to fool JoJo for a while by only showing his sweet and sensitive side, but he reverted to his confrontational style of competing with the other men until his classic two-on-one date with fellow Marine, Alex. JoJo finally saw the real Chad and cut him loose. Wells and Evan, who bravely stood up to Chad, share with Chris how they were able to deal with this quintessential bad boy being one of the bachelors.
JoJo had another unforgettable two-on-one date with Derek and Chase. While it ended in tears for Derek, Chase was the lucky man to get to the fantasy suite - almost. Once Chase gathered his courage to share his real feelings with JoJo, she needed to make a difficult decision about her future with him. Derek relives his unfortunate ending on "The Bachelorette" with Chris and his buzzed-about return to "Bachelor in Paradise" last season. What is his current relationship status?
Luke, the strong silent war veteran, fell hard for JoJo but made a critical mistake in not revealing what was in his heart until it was too late. He returns to tell Chris why he didn't open up sooner and how he came back from his heartbreak. Finally, when it came to proposal day, JoJo was facing the two men she had fallen in love with - Robby and Jordan -- and one was in for an unpleasant surprise. JoJo and her fiancé, Jordan, visit Chris from their home to share that tumultuous final day of their romantic journey and what has happened since.
And Chris has a quarantine check-in with Tyler Cameron from his home in Florida. And will his friend and newly announced Bachelor Matt James make a surprise appearance?
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Chris Harrison.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, July 4, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Saturday, July 4, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Which man would capture JoJo's heart? Would it be Wells, the radio disc jockey from Nashville who got some special TLC from THE BACHELORETTE when he almost passed out during the firefighter group date? Chris Harrison will reminisce the unforgettable moment along with Wells and his now fiancée, Sarah Hyland, as well as his anxiety-inducing date when he finally summoned the courage to kiss JoJo for the very first time. Although JoJo sent Wells home, he has made his mark as the celebrated bartender on "Bachelor in Paradise."
Chad was another matter. He was able to fool JoJo for a while by only showing his sweet and sensitive side, but he reverted to his confrontational style of competing with the other men until his classic two-on-one date with fellow Marine, Alex. JoJo finally saw the real Chad and cut him loose. Wells and Evan, who bravely stood up to Chad, share with Chris how they were able to deal with this quintessential bad boy being one of the bachelors.
JoJo had another unforgettable two-on-one date with Derek and Chase. While it ended in tears for Derek, Chase was the lucky man to get to the fantasy suite - almost. Once Chase gathered his courage to share his real feelings with JoJo, she needed to make a difficult decision about her future with him. Derek relives his unfortunate ending on "The Bachelorette" with Chris and his buzzed-about return to "Bachelor in Paradise" last season. What is his current relationship status?
Luke, the strong silent war veteran, fell hard for JoJo but made a critical mistake in not revealing what was in his heart until it was too late. He returns to tell Chris why he didn't open up sooner and how he came back from his heartbreak. Finally, when it came to proposal day, JoJo was facing the two men she had fallen in love with - Robby and Jordan -- and one was in for an unpleasant surprise. JoJo and her fiancé, Jordan, visit Chris from their home to share that tumultuous final day of their romantic journey and what has happened since.
And Chris has a quarantine check-in with Tyler Cameron from his home in Florida. And will his friend and newly announced Bachelor Matt James make a surprise appearance?
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Chris Harrison.