Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR: THE GREATEST SEASONS â€“ EVER! on ABC - Monday, August 31, 2020
The episode airs from 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT.
"Nick Viall" - Nick Viall never gave up on love despite how challenging his journey became to find his soul mate. He was one of the final two men on both Andi Dorfman's and Kaitlyn Bristowe's seasons, yet never had the opportunity to propose. He had another chance to find love on "Bachelor in Paradise" with Jen Saviano from Ben Higgins' season. He fell in love but their relationship didn't ultimately end with a proposal. Despite his fears of rejection, he agreed to become THE BACHELOR and hand out the roses. Would his concerns prevent him from opening his heart one more time? Find out-on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!,"â€¯MONDAY, AUG. 31 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and onâ€¯Hulu.
Nick was fortunate to have some of the most memorable women in Bachelor history join him on his romantic adventures. There was Alexis Waters who jumped out of the limo in a shark costume - or was that a dolphin? Alexis weighs in from her home to settle that dispute as she touches base with Chris Harrison. Chris will also check in with Kristina Schulman, whose tragic but inspiring adoption story touched Nick's heart.
However, one of the most controversial women in Bachelor history made her mark on Nick's season: Corinne Olympios. The pampered bachelorette, who still had a nanny, made enemies right from the start on one of the most outrageous group dates ever. One of the women, mental health counselor Taylor Nolan, attempted to school Corinne on emotional intelligence - to no avail. So it was destined that they ended up on an epic two-on-one date that was a battle for the ages. Who stayed and who went home? Both women will join Chris from their homes to continue the argument. Not only does Taylor have some stunning things to say, but Corinne has a surprise to share with Bachelor Nation.
Nick was faced with difficult decisions when it came to his final three women: Rachel Lindsay, Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi. Nick's visit to Rachel's hometown results in an important discussion about interracial relationships. And while Rachel didn't receive Nick's final rose, she went on to become the first Black Bachelorette in franchise history and to find the love of her life - Bryan Abasolo.
Tayshia Adams (Colton Underwood's season) and Natasha Parker (Peter Weber's season) also check in with Chris to talk about the impact Rachel had on their experiences on the show and the importance of amplifying Black voices. They also look ahead to Matt James as the first Black Bachelor.
Saying goodbye to Rachel was very difficult for Nick, yet he still had one more woman he loved but needed to send home. Would he choose Vanessa, the special education teacher from Montreal, Canada, or Raven, the spirited stunner from Hoxie, Arkansas? Would he Pop the question and would she say yes? Raven and Vanessa will share with Chris how Nick's decision impacted both their lives and what has transpired since those emotionally charged days.
Finally, Nick himself joins Chris to share some behind-the-scenes secrets about his season and what he has been up to since the cameras stopped rolling.
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennettâ€¯Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Chris Harrison.
