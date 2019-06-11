Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, June 30, 2019

"Italia Ricci vs. Kal Penn and Ayesha Curry vs. Graham Elliot" - The Pyramid is back! As part of ABC's "Summer Fun & Games," "The $100,000 Pyramid" features a cast of all-star celebrities who take center stage and partner with contestants from across the country with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000. "The $100,000 Pyramid" airs SUNDAY, JUNE 30 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

The hour-long episode features two separate celebrity couples. First, Italia Ricci competes against her "Designated Survivor" co-star Kal Penn. Next up, the stars of ABC's "Family Food Fight" Ayesha Curry and Graham Elliot compete with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000.

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is the timeless word association game in which two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner's circle and take home $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michel Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid."

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive-produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.





"The 100,000 Pyramid" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, DL parental guideline.