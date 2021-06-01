Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jun. 1, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 DOLLAR PYRAMID on ABC - Wednesday, June 16, 2021 It's an all-new episode of "The $100,000 Pyramid" featuring "Saturday Night Live" star Alex Moffat and comedian and SiriusXM radio host Michelle Collins ("The Michelle Collins Show") followed by stars of FX's "Pose" Dominique Jackson and Indya Moore. (TV-14, D)

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is a TIMELESS word-association game in which two celebrities partner with contestants from across the country in a race against the clock, all hoping to make it to the winner's circle and take home the ultimate prize of $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michael Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid."

"The $100,000 Pyramid" is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and is taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Vin Rubino.

