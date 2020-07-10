Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TELL ME A STORY on THE CW - Tuesday, July 28, 2020
SERIES PREMIERE - Classic fairytales converge in modern-day New York City with an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. Troubled teen Kayla (Danielle Campbell) and her father, Tim (Sam Jaeger), try to make a fresh start at Tim's mother's (Kim Cattrall) home in New York City. Estranged siblings Gabe (Davi Santos) and Hannah (Dania Ramirez) are reunited under extreme circumstances. Jordan (James Wolk) and his girlfriend, Beth (guest star Spencer Grammer) can't see eye-to-eye on their future together. Also starring Paul Wesley, Billy Magnussen, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Michael Raymond-James and Zabryna Guevera (#101). The episode was written by Kevin Williamson and directed by Liz Friedlander. The CW original airdate 7/28/2020. Every episode of TELL ME A STORY will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TELL ME A STORY takes the world's most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves "The Three Little Pigs," "Little Red Riding Hood" and "Hansel and Gretel" into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.
The series stars James Wolk ("Goliath," "Zoo," "Lonestar") as Jordan Evans, Billy Magnussen ("Get Shorty," "Black Mirror," "American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson") as Nick Simpson, Dania Ramirez ("Once Upon A Time," "Off The Menu") as Hannah Perez, Danielle Campbell ("The Originals," "Famous in Love") as Kayla Powell, Dorian Crossmond Missick ("Southland," "Animal Kingdom") as Sam, Michael Raymond-James ("True Blood," "Once Upon A Time") as Mitch Longo, Davi Santos ("Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers") as Gabe Perez, Sam Jaeger ("The Handmaid's Tale," "Parenthood") as Tim Powell, Zabryna Guevara ("Gotham," "The Get Down") as Detective Garcia, with Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries," "Medal of Honor") as Eddie Longo and Kim Cattrall ("Sex and the City," "Sensitive Skin") as Colleen Powell.
From Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment, TELL ME A STORY is written and executive produced by Kevin Williamson ("The Vampire Diaries," "Scream" franchise) alongside Aaron Kaplan ("American Housewife," "The Chi"), Dana Honor ("A Million Little Things," "Carol's Second Act") and Liz Friedlander ("The Rookie," "The Vampire Diaries"), who directs and executive produces the first two episodes. TELL ME A STORY is based on a format created by Marcos Osorio Vidal in collaboration with Gustavo Malajovich and Hernan Goldfrid. The series was produced by Gonzalo Cilley and Andres Tovar of Resonant and originally aired on the Spanish television network Antena tres.
