Two Rivers Theater Receives Edgerton Foundation New Play Award

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two River Theater has received an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award for The Monsters: A Sibling Love Story by Ngozi Anyanwu. The award provided support for additional rehearsal time with the full creative team prior to the world premiere, with the aim of extending the life of the work beyond its first run. The co-production with Manhattan Theatre Club premiered at Two River on November 1, 2025 and ran through November 23, 2025. It will run at the Manhattan Theatre Club in 2026 with performances beginning on January 23.

“Each year, the Edgerton Foundation's support sustains the heartbeat of new play development,” said LaTeshia Ellerson, TCG's Co-Executive Director of National Engagement. “By giving playwrights, directors, and their collaborators more time to experiment and refine, these awards ensure that the most daring and transformative stories can take root and thrive beyond their premieres.”

Over the last 19 years, the Edgerton Foundation has awarded $19,670,534 to 569 productions, leading to nearly 1,600 subsequent productions at TCG Member Theatres following their world premieres. Forty-three have made it to Broadway, including Skeleton Crew, Paradise Square, Curtains, 13, Next to Normal, 33 Variations, In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), Time Stands Still, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, A Free Man of Color, Good People, Chinglish, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Bronx Bombers, Casa Valentina, Outside Mullingar, All the Way, Eclipsed, Bright Star, Hamilton, The Columnist, In Transit, A Doll's House Part 2, Indecent, Dear Evan Hansen, Oslo, Escape to Margaritaville, The Prom, JUNK: The Golden Age of Debt, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, Head Over Heels, Cost of Living, English, Prayer for the French Republic, McNeal, and The Constituent.

Twenty-one plays have been nominated for Tony Awards, with All the Way, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and Oslo winning Best Play or Best Musical. Sixteen plays have been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, with wins for Primary Trust (2024), English (2023), The Hot Wing King (2021), Cost of Living (2018), Hamilton (2016), The Flick (2014), Water by the Spoonful (2012), and Next to Normal (2010).

The Edgerton Foundation New Plays Program, directed by Brad and Louise Edgerton, was piloted in 2006 with Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles by offering two musicals in development an extended rehearsal period for the entire creative team, including the playwrights. The Edgertons launched the program nationally in 2007 and have supported 564 plays to date at over 50 different Art Theatres across the country.