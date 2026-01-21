Rodney Hicks Will Direct Production of RENT in Denver Celebrating Musical's 30th Anniversary

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballyhoo Table & Stage will present a bold, fresh take on RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical, running July 16 through August 16, 2026. This production commemorates the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking work that forever changed musical theater and continues to resonate across generations.

This special anniversary staging is directed by award-winning artist Rodney Hicks, a member of RENT’s original and closing Broadway casts, (also original Broadway casts Come From Away, The Scottsboro Boys, 2000 Broadway revival of Jesus Christ Superstar), bringing unparalleled authenticity and deep personal connection to the material. Choreography by Broadway veteran, Noah Racey (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Curtains, Never Gonna Dance and Follies). Music direction is by acclaimed music director and composer David Nehls, (Great American Trailer Park Musical). The production is presented by award-winning Give 5 Productions, (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) with Julia Tobey serving as Executive Producer.

Reimagined as an intimate, immersive theatrical experience, RENT at Ballyhoo will place audiences directly inside the heart of the story, where the characters will be within, in front of, in back of, the audience watching this groundbreaking musical, where love, loss, art, activism, and chosen family will be live, up close, and personal.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to reimagine and direct this intimate and immersive non-replica production of RENT at Ballyhoo.” Hicks adds, “As well as being a part of the original cast, Jonathan was also my friend, so being able to work on his musical with this company in its 30 year Anniversary is a beautiful full circle moment that means a lot. I think Denver audiences are in for a very special treat at Ballyhoo this summer.” Hicks will discuss his artistic career and this production at a free event on February 26 at Ballyhoo.

Enhancing this immersive environment is a powerful, original AIDS quilt installation created by acclaimed local actor and avid quilter, Emma Messenger, honoring the lives and stories central to the heart of RENT and its enduring cultural impact and a Hallway of History Tour. Tobey is in discussions with Colorado Health Network - the state's oldest and largest non-profit serving people affected by HIV - to partner with a shared goal of spreading awareness about the history of HIV and AIDS and its present day impact.

Since its premiere in 1996, RENT has stood as one of the most significant works in modern musical theater for its unflinching portrayal of the AIDS crisis and the communities most affected by it. Thirty years later, RENT remains a vital reminder that AIDS awareness is not history but an ongoing responsibility, honoring those lost, uplifting those living with HIV/AIDS, and reaffirming the power of art to inspire social change.

This production is set in New York City’s East Village, at the height of the AIDS epidemic, 1994-1995. RENT tells the story of a group of artists and activists navigating love, poverty, illness, and celebration in the shadow of disease and death. With unforgettable songs like Seasons of Love, La Vie Bohème, and Take Me or Leave Me, RENT remains a rallying cry for living boldly, loving fiercely, and measuring life in moments of connection.