Liza Minnelli Partners with ElevenLabs on New AI Music Project

Broadway legend Liza Minnelli has teamed up with AI audio company ElevenLabs to co-create new music using artificial intelligence. The first album, out now, features authentic vocals by Minnelli, with artificially generated musical arrangements.

Titled "The Eleven Album," the recording also features material from a slew of other celebrated artists, including Art Garfunkel, Michael Feinstein, and Patrick Patrikios, with a variety of genres spanning rap, pop, R&B, EDM, and more. The project was made in partnership with the artists, and is billed as the "first large-scale, multiple-music artist–AI collaboration built with a creator-first, rights-secure framework."

According to ElevenLabs, artists retain full ownership of their work and release their tracks through their own streaming channels, ensuring all streaming revenue goes back to the artists. Beyond their contributions to The Eleven Album, several participating artists are also joining the ElevenLabs Iconic Marketplace, which also features the voices of Judy Garland, Lana Turner, Michael Caine, and more.

"I've always believed that music is about connection and emotional truth. What interested me here was the idea of using my voice and new tools in service of expression, not instead of it," said Minnelli in a statement. "This project respects the artist's voice, the artist's choices, and the artist's ownership. I grew up watching my parents create wonderful dreams that were owned by other people. ElevenLabs makes it possible for anyone to be a creator and owner. That matters."

The album is now available to stream here or on Spotify. Other participating artists include Willonius, IAMSU!, Demitri Leiros, Emily Falvey, Sunsetto, Kondzilla, Chris Lyons, Kai, and Angelbaby.

Eleven Music is a next-generation audio model that generates full compositions from simple prompts. Built in close partnership with music industry professionals, the model enables artists to generate fully original, rights-cleared, commercially usable music.

About Liza Minnelli

Liza Minnelli is an entertainment icon whose career spans over six decades. Along with being a member of the exclusive EGOT club (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), her accolades include a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Legend Award on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Golden Globe Award. In 2017, she was awarded France’s esteemed Légion d’Honneur as an Officer, one of the highest distinctions a foreign national can receive, recognizing her exceptional contributions to arts and culture.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos