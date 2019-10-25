Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, October 30, 2019
"Suck It Up Buttercup"- Rival alliances go head to head over a powerful player, and one castaway must decide if they are daring enough to take on a risky task after visiting the Island of the Idols, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 30 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. "LAIRO" TRIBE Ronnie Bardah (1st Eliminated) Elizabeth Beisel Missy Byrd Dean Kowalski Tom Laidlaw (5th Eliminated) Aaron Meredith Vince Moua (3rd Eliminated) Karishma Patel Elaine Stott Chelsea Walker (4th Eliminated) "VOKAI" TRIBE Lauren Beck Molly Byman (2nd Eliminated) Janet Carbin Kellee Kim Jason Linden Jack Nichting Noura Salman Tommy Sheehan Jamal Shipman Dan Spilo SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.