Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, October 30, 2019

"Suck It Up Buttercup"- Rival alliances go head to head over a powerful player, and one castaway must decide if they are daring enough to take on a risky task after visiting the Island of the Idols, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 30 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

"LAIRO" TRIBE

Ronnie Bardah (1st Eliminated)

Elizabeth Beisel

Missy Byrd

Dean Kowalski

Tom Laidlaw (5th Eliminated)

Aaron Meredith

Vince Moua (3rd Eliminated)

Karishma Patel

Elaine Stott

Chelsea Walker (4th Eliminated)

"VOKAI" TRIBE

Lauren Beck

Molly Byman (2nd Eliminated)

Janet Carbin

Kellee Kim

Jason Linden

Jack Nichting

Noura Salman

Tommy Sheehan

Jamal Shipman

Dan Spilo





From This Author TV Scoop

SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.