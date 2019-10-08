Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUNNYSIDE on NBC - Thursday, October 10, 2019





10/10/2019 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Garrett and the gang race all over the city, desperately trying to locate Drazen. Hakim and Mallory entertain an unexpected guest at her apartment.Garrett Modi was living the American Dream. As the youngest New York City Councilman ever, he was rubbing elbows with the political elite, attending star-studded parties and was the pride of Queens. But instead of spending his time in ofﬁce helping the people that got him elected, he lost his way amidst the power and glamour of politics. When his downward spiral got him busted for public intoxication (and downright stupidity), it was all caught on tape and ended his career. Now, Garrett's crashing with his sister, Mallory, and wondering where it all went wrong. That is, until he's hired by a diverse group of hopefuls who dream of becoming American citizens and believe he can help - giving him a new sense of purpose and a chance for redemption, as long as he remembers where he came from.The cast includes Kal Penn, Diana Maria Riva, Joel Kim Booster, Kiran Deol, Poppy Liu, Moses Storm and Samba Schutte.Kal Penn and Matt Murray will write and executive produce. Michael Schur will be supervising executive producer. David Miner and Dan Spilo will executive produce."Sunnyside" is produced by Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment.