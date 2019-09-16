Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, October 2, 2019
"Missed Connections" - Dex is hired by a wealthy man to search for a woman whom he recently met, but she quickly learns that the task is not as simple as it seems. Meanwhile, Dex and Grey's history unfolds on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.
"Missed Connections" was written by Matt Olmstead, Mike Weiss and Jason Richman, and directed by James Griffiths.
Writer Jason Richman produces the series with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series).
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, October 1, 2019
"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.
"Missed Connections" was written by Matt Olmstead, Mike Weiss and Jason Richman, and directed by James Griffiths.
Writer Jason Richman produces the series with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series).
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.