Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, November 6, 2019
"Dex, Drugs and Rock & Roll" - When Dex's ex Fiona, a famous musician, comes into town for a performance, Dex must protect her from a stalker. Meanwhile, Grey continues to receive the cold shoulder from Dex, and Tookie and Lieutenant Cosgrove develop a new friendship on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.
Guest stars include Ionna Gika as Fiona X and Monica Barbaro as Liz Melero.
"Dex, Drugs and Rock & Roll" was written by William Jehu Garroutte and Jason Richman, and directed by Marc Buckland.
Writer Jason Richman produces the series with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series).
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, November 3, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 10/21-10/24
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 10/21-10/28
"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.
Guest stars include Ionna Gika as Fiona X and Monica Barbaro as Liz Melero.
"Dex, Drugs and Rock & Roll" was written by William Jehu Garroutte and Jason Richman, and directed by Marc Buckland.
Writer Jason Richman produces the series with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series).
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.