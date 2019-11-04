Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, November 20, 2019
"November Surprise" - Dex goes undercover after she is hired by a local politician to dig up dirt on his political opponent. Meanwhile, Grey and Liz's romance continues, and Dex celebrates a tense Friendsgiving at Bad Alibi on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.
Guest stars include Eliza Coupe as Vanessa, Kimberly Hebert Gregory as Carol and Monica Barbaro as Liz.
"November Surprise" was written by Mike Weiss and directed by David Rodriguez.
"Stumptown" is produced by creator and executive producer Jason Richman alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Matt Olmstead. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series) are producers.
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
