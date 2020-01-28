Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, February 12, 2020

"'Til Dex Do Us Part" - Dex is hired to investigate a bride's fiancé after suspicions arise regarding the motives behind the hurried nuptials. Dex asks Hoffman for help with the case and discovers there's more to this couple than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Hoffman goes head-to-head with his father when he learns that he will be representing a suspect in Hoffman's case. Back at The Bad Alibi, Tookie and Ansel propose a new business idea to a reluctant Grey on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.

"'Til Dex Do Us Part" was written by William Jehu Garroutte and Heidi Cole McAdams, and directed by Ruben Fleischer.

"Stumptown" is produced by creator and executive producer Jason Richman alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Matt Olmstead. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series) are producers.

The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.