Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, November 19, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
"Wild World" - Andy takes the day off to continue to sort out her family life; Maya and Carina do their best to maintain their relationship while unable to physically see each other due to COVID-19 restrictions, and Sullivan strives to work on his sobriety. Meanwhile, the team responds to a call involving a wild animal on a new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, NOV. 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca.
Guest starring ia James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Miguel Sandoval as Pruitt Herrera and Jaicy Elliot as Dr. Taryn Helm.
"Wild World" was written by Emmylou Diaz and directed by Bethany Rooney.
The drama is produced by ABC Signature. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
