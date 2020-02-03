Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, February 20, 2020

"Into the Woods" - In an effort to increase morale, Maya takes the crew on a team-building camping trip that doesn't exactly go according to plan. Their bond is put to the test as they work to save first-time campers after a gruesome bear attack. Meanwhile, Pruitt takes steps to repair his relationship with Andy, and Sullivan goes to extreme lengths to find relief from the pain in his leg, on an all-new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, FEB. 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu."Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.Guest starring is Rigo Sanchez as Rigo Vasquez, Kelly Thiebaud as Eva, Brenda Song as JJ, Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery, Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca, Nida Khurshid as Hima, Adam Harrington as Lane, Ivana Shein as Katherine, Steven Mize as Scott and Heather McComb as Rachel."Into the Woods" was written by Tyrone Finch and directed by Andy Wolk.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop