Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, December 4, 2019

"A Place Where Men Can Be Men" - When Graham brings Douglas' box of 1950s Playboy magazines for show and tell, Angie fears she is a bad mom and knows she has to give "the talk" to Graham. However, Graham has other plans and asks to hear about it from Will and Douglas, which brings out Will's own insecurities when he discovers some kept secrets about his own father's relationships. Meanwhile, Poppy tries to become closer with the twins by helping them discover their individual personalities on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.



The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.



"A Place Where Men Can Be Men" was written by Kyle Mack and directed by Dean Holland.



The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.



A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.





