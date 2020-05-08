Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Wednesday, May 13, 2020"1124" - An entrepreneur from Denver, Colorado, has an ingenious line of office products that makes working or learning more functional and eco-friendly.

Firefighters from Norfolk, Virginia, believe they have a safety product that will save lives.

A pair of entrepreneurs from Westwood, Massachusetts, introduce their healthy take on a favorite childhood drink, while a restaurateur from Los Angeles, California, pitches the Sharks what he believes is the future of restaurants on "Shark Tank," WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

And in a special "Shark Tank" update, we catch up on how numerous "Shark Tank" companies are helping during the coronavirus pandemic.



